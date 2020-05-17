DOMENICA DUPREY
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOMENICA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Domenica Margaret Duprey, 100, formerly of Cedar St. died May 15, 2020 at the Elaine Center in Hadley. She was born in Northampton May 8, 1920 the daughter of the late Nicola and Frances (Capadice) Spinelli. She grew up on Market St. and went to Bridge St School. She attended the Northampton School for Girls, Northampton Community Commercial College, Holyoke and greenfield Community Colleges. In 1937 she went to work at McCallum's Hosiery Company for four years. She was a WAC in the United States Army during WWII. Domenica was a Medical Aidman who worked in the surgical ward as a Nurse's assistant until discharged in 1946. In 1949 she married her husband of 48 years, Louis F. Duprey. Domenica later worked at the Northampton State Hospital until `1968. She worked as a Book Keeper for the University of Massachusetts until retiring in 1983. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Domenica and Louis loved to travel to Cape Cod in the summer. She was predeceased by her husband Louis, her daughter Donna Duprey and her sisters Mary Isaacson and Ann Goodhind. Domenica leaves her son Gary Duprey of Northampton and Nicholas Duprey of Easthampton, her brother Vito Spinelli, grandchildren Spencer, Peter and Alicia, and great grandchildren Gabriel, Lucas and Madilyn .The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Elaine Manor ,who , over these past 10 years took to such great care of "Minnie".

The Funeral and burial at St Mary's Cemetery will be private. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is in Charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved