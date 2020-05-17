Domenica Margaret Duprey, 100, formerly of Cedar St. died May 15, 2020 at the Elaine Center in Hadley. She was born in Northampton May 8, 1920 the daughter of the late Nicola and Frances (Capadice) Spinelli. She grew up on Market St. and went to Bridge St School. She attended the Northampton School for Girls, Northampton Community Commercial College, Holyoke and greenfield Community Colleges. In 1937 she went to work at McCallum's Hosiery Company for four years. She was a WAC in the United States Army during WWII. Domenica was a Medical Aidman who worked in the surgical ward as a Nurse's assistant until discharged in 1946. In 1949 she married her husband of 48 years, Louis F. Duprey. Domenica later worked at the Northampton State Hospital until `1968. She worked as a Book Keeper for the University of Massachusetts until retiring in 1983. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Domenica and Louis loved to travel to Cape Cod in the summer. She was predeceased by her husband Louis, her daughter Donna Duprey and her sisters Mary Isaacson and Ann Goodhind. Domenica leaves her son Gary Duprey of Northampton and Nicholas Duprey of Easthampton, her brother Vito Spinelli, grandchildren Spencer, Peter and Alicia, and great grandchildren Gabriel, Lucas and Madilyn .The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Elaine Manor ,who , over these past 10 years took to such great care of "Minnie".The Funeral and burial at St Mary's Cemetery will be private. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is in Charge.