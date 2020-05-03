DOMINIC JAMES BELLUNDUNO
Dominic James Bellunduno, son of Giacomo "Jimmy" and Donata Bellunduno passed away May 1st, 2020. He attended Springfield College and UMass Amherst and was in the Army and the Navy as a young man. He worked for New England Telephone, AT&T and Verizon for many years, retiring in 1988. He was a life long reader, and writer, and loved traveling, and his family. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Easthampton Mass, and continued to attend in later years in Northampton, Mass. He was also Grand Knight and District Deputy of the Knights of Columbus in Easthampton, Mass. And oh my did this man love to play bingo at Genesis Healthcare Nursing Facility in Milford, and he often won!

He leaves behind his wife Helen Bellunduno, son Donald Bellunduno and 3 grandchildren, Gavin, Kiera, and Joshua Bellunduno. And many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are being initiated by Czelusniak Funeral Home in Northampton Mass. There will be a private wake and a burial afterward at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Wake
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
