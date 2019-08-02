Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Bouthilette. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Bouthilette passed away at home on July 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Don was the son of Edward A. and Grace (Tanner) Bouthilette, born on June 21, 1936. He attended schools in Easthampton and Northampton graduating in 1955 from the former St. Michaels High School and then served in the US Army for 3 years. After the service, he was employed by UPS for 32 years, starting as a driver and working his way up to a regional management position responsible for training all tractor trailer drivers. He married Eleanor Stack, the love of his life, in 1958 and they recently celebrated 60 years together. After retiring from UPS, they became snow birds and enjoyed their time in FL. They traveled across the US in their RV, and took numerous trips to Europe and cruised the islands of the Caribbean. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved to watch his grandsons play ball and followed the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, attending spring training games with their Florida friends.



Besides his wife, he leaves his sons David Bouthilette of Chicopee, MA, and Brian Bouthilette of Elizabethtown, KY; his daughter and son-in-law Jill and Tim Dupuis of Longmeadow, MA; his three grandchildren, Sean Bouthilette and his wife Sydney of Virginia, Beau Bouthilette of Kentucky and their mother Shauneen Szawlowski of Elizabethtown, KY; Michael Bouthilette of Iowa, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his bother Edward B. Bouthilette of Easthampton, and his sisters Phyllis Anderson of Delaware and Gloria Morin of Florida. His sense of humor and loving personality will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



An hour of visitation will take place at Czelusniak Funeral Home from 8:30-9:30 AM on Monday August 5, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish on King St. in Northampton at 10 AM and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.





