On Monday, February 11, 2019 Donald Edward Bernier passed away at the age of 70 in Murrells Inlet, SC. Donald was born in Northampton, MA on June 25, 1948.
Don had a great passion for life and was quick to laugh or help you out. He loved the Yankees but please don't hold that against him.
Don is survived by his wife Jacqueline, children Don, Mike, Sarah and Raymond; grandchildren Brandon, Holden, Molly, Toby, Sophia and Jack as well as his dear brother George.
A celebration of Don's life will be held Sunday, March 10 at the American Legion, 63 Riverside Dr., Florence, MA. Calling hours are 3-6. pm.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019