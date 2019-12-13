Donald E. Morton, 84, of 45 Willcutt Road, died Thursday, Dec. 12 at home.



He was born in Shelburne, November 18, 1935, the son of Austin E. and Delia B. (Billiel) Morton.



He attended Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls and later enlisted in the United States Navy.



Following the service he was employed for many years by the Town of Cummington Highway Department.



In 1997 he retired from Lamson & Goodnow Manufacturing Co. in Buckland.



Survivors besides his wife of 61 years the former Edith Snow include 2 daughters Donna Dyer of Goshen and Deborah (David) Forsaith of Bernardston; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service in West Branch Cemetery, Colrain, will be held at the convenience of the family.



There are no calling hours.



It is suggested donations be made to the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, P.O. Box 329. Northampton, MA. 01061-0329.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is in charge of arrangements.

