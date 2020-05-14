The family of Donald E. Watson of Easthampton, MA ARE SAD TO ANNOUNCE THAT HE PASSED AWAY SUDDENLY ON Monday, April 20th, Patriot's day at his residence.Donald was born and raised in Lexington, MA the sixth child of eight children born to Donald E. and Dorothy Watson, both deceased. In Lexington, Patriot's Day was always celebrated with parades, the Minutemen and Paul Revere riding into town. The morning parade included every Boy and Girl Scout Troop and Don enjoyed his membership in the Scouts and especially marching the morning parade.The family will continue to recognize Patriot's Day with special poignance.Back then family activities included picking berries, weeding the garden, shoveling snow etc. and these shared activities created bonds that endured throughout his life. One of the highlights of his life was our annual summer visit to our grandparents farm in Quebec with cows and sheep and a dog to play with.After his graduation from Lexington High School in 1967 he worked locally and then enlisted in the Army. He was subsequently sent to Vietnam to a base near Saigon where he worked on helicopters. He was very proud of being in the Black Horse Regiment. While there he received several medals; National defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Upon his discharge he served in the MP Company of the Massachusetts National Guard and as a reserve in the army until 1977.His life was severely impacted when he suffered a stroke at age 27. He struggled to regain his independence and was employed by Burns Security in Boston for several years. At several different times he was welcomed to share the homes of older sisters Shirley and Diane in the Boston area.He lived with Shirley more than once creating a bond that endured wherever he was.After family, his greatest love was the BOSTON RED SOX!! No matter where he was. A Red Sox game ALWAYS took precedence.Later on, he moved to western Massachusetts and lived with his sister Norma while he found his own apartment. He again obtained work. His favorite place to be though was up in Milo, ME where his brother Gordon and his father had created several businesses. He finally took all his savings, moved to Maine and became part of that enterprise, along with his brother, Gordon.After many years and the death of his Father, Don moved to Belchertown, Mass, and for3 years shared the home of his nephew, Keith Brace. His last move was to Easthampton, MA., where again he enjoyed independence.Don was deeply affected by the death of his Mother on February 16th this year. She was 99 and we thought she would go on to 100.Following that, the death of his closest brother Gordon an March 19th this year was a shock. Don is survived by six siblings, 14 nieces and nephews and seventeen grand nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.Siblings are Betty Ann Brace, children George and Keith of Amherst, MA: Shirley Watson of Nashua, NH: Diane Miller (Husband George, deceased) of Merrimack, NH: Children Glen, Dana and Christopher; James Watson and his wife Marsha of Scituate, MA. Children Melissa, James and Emily; Norma Watson of Westfield, MA. daughter Laurel; Dotty Hooker and her husband Tom of Huntington, QC, Canada and their children Jenifer, Pamela, Patricia, anad Marshall.The family wishes to thank Easthampton Polis Department and Fire Departments for their kindness during this sad time. Also many thanks to Mitchell Funeral Home who have been very helpful as well as kind.Burial with Military Honors will be held at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam after the present national emergency has been lifted