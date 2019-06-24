Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald H. Farrar. View Sign Service Information Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services 15 Ludlow Avenue Springfield , MA 01151 (413)-543-1892 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald H. Farrar, 80, of Ludlow passed away Friday June 21, 2019 after a battle with impending renal failure and complications from dialysis. He was born in Springfield on July 28, 1938 to the late Donald S. and Charlotte (Ertel) and grew up in the Springfield and Amherst areas. Don was a near scratch golfer and held the course record at Amherst Country Club for many years after setting it on Father's Day 1981. Don was well known for his humor and his love of horse racing and scratch tickets. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed keeping up on the news, often reading 3 or 4 newspapers a day. Prior to his retirement, Don was a Bank Examiner for the Commonwealth of MA for 25 years.



He is survived by the love of his life Charity, his loving daughters Felicia and Abigail, his son-in-law-to-be Robert Gorcynski, his adopted granddaughter Chase Gaudino, his sister Judy Valchuis, his niece Deborah Doulette, his nephew Robert Owen, his brother-in-law Samuel Strong, his sister-in-law Susan Savage, and his best friend Richard Mathews. Don was an animal lover his entire life and will be sorely missed by his two cats (Freddie the Freeloader and Lily von Stupp), his scurry of squirrels, and his flocks of pigeons and song birds.



Funeral arrangements will be private per Don's wishes. Donations may be made in Don's memory to TJ O'Connor Animal Shelter (

Donald H. Farrar, 80, of Ludlow passed away Friday June 21, 2019 after a battle with impending renal failure and complications from dialysis. He was born in Springfield on July 28, 1938 to the late Donald S. and Charlotte (Ertel) and grew up in the Springfield and Amherst areas. Don was a near scratch golfer and held the course record at Amherst Country Club for many years after setting it on Father's Day 1981. Don was well known for his humor and his love of horse racing and scratch tickets. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed keeping up on the news, often reading 3 or 4 newspapers a day. Prior to his retirement, Don was a Bank Examiner for the Commonwealth of MA for 25 years.He is survived by the love of his life Charity, his loving daughters Felicia and Abigail, his son-in-law-to-be Robert Gorcynski, his adopted granddaughter Chase Gaudino, his sister Judy Valchuis, his niece Deborah Doulette, his nephew Robert Owen, his brother-in-law Samuel Strong, his sister-in-law Susan Savage, and his best friend Richard Mathews. Don was an animal lover his entire life and will be sorely missed by his two cats (Freddie the Freeloader and Lily von Stupp), his scurry of squirrels, and his flocks of pigeons and song birds.Funeral arrangements will be private per Don's wishes. Donations may be made in Don's memory to TJ O'Connor Animal Shelter ( www.tjoconnoradoptioncenter.com ) or Dakin Humane Society ( www.dakinhumane.org ). Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services of Springfield assisted the family. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close