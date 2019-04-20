Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald H. Gillman. View Sign

Donald H. Gillman, 78, died at home on April 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Northampton on July 21, 1940, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Lois (Bisbee) Gillman. Donald served his country in the Army as a Sergeant during Vietnam. He worked in maintenance for the City of Northampton at the waste water treatment plant. He formerly worked for the former Style-Tex in Hatfield and Florence Casket Company. Donald was a member of the Easthampton American Legion Post 224, loved to play golf at the Beaver Brook Country Club, enjoyed playing cards, fly fishing, along with being active at the Easthampton and Northampton Community Center. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 52 years Hannelore "Honey" (Hofmann) Gillman. He leaves his two sons James Gillman and his wife Sandra of Andover and Michael Gillman and his wife Lori of Perkasie, PA. He was a loving grandfather to Sydney, Olivia, Kaitlyn and Megan. Don also leaves his brothers; Kenneth Gillman and his wife Gloria of CT, Alan Gillman, Robert "Steve" Gillman of TX, and George Gillman and his wife Andrea of ME. His sister Linda Zeitler and her husband Bruce of Northampton. Don was an uncle to many. Calling hours will be held at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton MA on Thursday from 5:00 -7:00 PM. Burial with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts Memorial Veteran's Cemetery in Agawam on Friday meeting there for 9:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation or the Cancer Connection.





7 Pleasant Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

