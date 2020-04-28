September 10, 1929-April 20, 2020
Donald Joseph Toohey of Arlington, MA passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Florence, MA to Catherine (Walsh) Toohey and Patrick Toohey, both of County Kerry, Ireland.
Donald was a four year veteran of the United States Air Force and was employed by the Federal Government for 31 years working for the Veterans' Administration, NASA and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Donald is survived by his cherished wife of 62 years, Dorothy Toohey. Devoted father to Michael Toohey and his wife Karla of Medford, beloved brother to John Toohey and his wife Lou of Great Falls, VA and sister Alice Toohey of Florence, he is predeceased by his sister Mary Toohey, also of Florence, MA.
Donald also leaves his nephew Patrick and his wife Patricia and their two children.
Due to Covid -19 restrictions a private burial was held at St. Paul's cemetery in Arlington, MA.
A Memorial Mass and Service will be held when public gathering restrictions are lifted.
Please see www.keefefuneralhome.com for guestbook, memories and condolences
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020