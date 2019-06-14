Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L. Gardner. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald L. Gardner, 86, of Park Villa, Turners Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. Donald was born on June 1,1933 to Eva and Harold Gardner. He attended Amherst schools and continued his education at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture.



He was drafted by the Army in June of 1953 where he drove an ambulance in the Korean War. He was later honorably discharged in May of 1961. He went to work for the Town of Pelham as the Highway Superintendent. Shortly after, he became co-owner of Amherst Sand and Gravel where he worked light construction and paved most of his life. Before retiring, Donald drove truck for a family business. Donald enjoyed watching Red Sox baseball and being outside in the yard.



He was predeceased by Joan, his loving wife of 61 years and is survived by his sister, Marian Sawin and her children. He leaves behind his daughter Charlene, his sons Donald Jr., Gary, Greg and his wife Caryn, his grandchildren Natalie, Patrick, Matthew, and Megan, and one great-grandchild, Liam



Calling Hours will be held at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, on Monday, June 17,2019, from 5-7:00PM. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 18th at 11:00AM in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Turners Falls. In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, Mass. 01701.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:





Donald L. Gardner, 86, of Park Villa, Turners Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. Donald was born on June 1,1933 to Eva and Harold Gardner. He attended Amherst schools and continued his education at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture.He was drafted by the Army in June of 1953 where he drove an ambulance in the Korean War. He was later honorably discharged in May of 1961. He went to work for the Town of Pelham as the Highway Superintendent. Shortly after, he became co-owner of Amherst Sand and Gravel where he worked light construction and paved most of his life. Before retiring, Donald drove truck for a family business. Donald enjoyed watching Red Sox baseball and being outside in the yard.He was predeceased by Joan, his loving wife of 61 years and is survived by his sister, Marian Sawin and her children. He leaves behind his daughter Charlene, his sons Donald Jr., Gary, Greg and his wife Caryn, his grandchildren Natalie, Patrick, Matthew, and Megan, and one great-grandchild, LiamCalling Hours will be held at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, on Monday, June 17,2019, from 5-7:00PM. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 18th at 11:00AM in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Turners Falls. In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, Mass. 01701.Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.