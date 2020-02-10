Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Louis Dostal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on February 1, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He is reunited with his son Mark Christopher Dostal, his parents, Florence and Louis, and his brothers, Louis Jr., Peter, and John. He is survived by his daughter, Kristin Michaelsen (Kyle); his grandchildren Audrey, Cameron, and Jackson; his loving partner of 14 years, Jackie Perry; her children Christina, Nicolas, and Isaac; and his siblings, Alice Maiewski, Paul (Eileen) Dostal Christopher (Michele) Dostal, Stephen (Diane) Dostal, and Elizabeth (Robert) Dostal.



Don was born February 25, 1940, in Northampton, Massachusetts. He joined the US Air Force when he was 17 years old, and served for 4 years. He went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst before going on to have a 24-year career in the US Navy as a Naval Flight Officer. He served two tours in the Vietnam War and later joined the Naval Reserves, serving as the Commanding Officer at the Alameda Naval Air Station in California. retiring as a Captain. Don went on to build and operate Don L. Dostal Construction. Don's work ethic was known to all, both in his military and civilian life.



While he worked hard, he also played hard. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed life outside in all seasons. he especially loved skiing at Squaw Valley. Even after breaking his neck skiing in 2018, he worked hard to recover so he could spend 79 days in a row skiing at Grand Targhee Resort in 2019. He was a member of the South End Rowing Club and an enthusiastic handball player. Fly fishing was a big part of his life, taking him to destinations all over the world, including New Zealand and Patagonia, Chile. Don fished all over Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, and some of his favorite spots were on the Henry's Fork of the Snake River, the Madison River, and all over Yellowstone National Park. Nothing could keep Don from the Fresh powder and rivers he loved so much. He loved all kinds of music, but especially Bluegrass and classic country. He loved listening to the Hicks from Coast- to- Coast program on 94.1 FM on his way home from his Tahoe ski trips.



A true and loyal friend, Don gave so much of himself to those he loved. he offered advice freely and, often, those who took it were better off for it. Don made his bed every morning and prayed every day. He really valued the important things in life - friendship, being outdoors. Don was genuinely interested in making connections with people. He knew the names and stores of all the nurses who cared for him during chemotherapy asking them, "What's your name? Where are you from? How are you doing today?" His authenticity and charm led to many surprising and meaningful friendships with those of all ages and backgrounds. He helped so many people live better lives and shared himself selflessly and humbly.



It's nearly impossible to capture the character of such an incredibly wonderful man in words.



He will be remembered fondly by his loved ones every time they eat a slice of Zachary's pizza, pick up a hammer to work alongside him on a home project, prune a tree, put up Christmas lights, make their bed with perfect hospital corners that Don could bounce a quarter on or listen to Bluegrass and classic country music on America's Back 40 (KPFA) while driving home from Alpine Meadowns on a Sunday afternoon.



Funeral services were held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Orinda, Ca.

