Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD M. SCHNEIER. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Maplewood, N.J., he was the oldest of four children. His parents were, of Blessed Memory, Theresa (Cohen) Schneier and Samuel L. Schneier.



Donald, a man energized by pursuits filled with intellectual rigor and debate, as well as writing and teaching, was a 1969 of graduate Columbia High School (NJ), attended Cornell University and the University of Massachusetts where he received a Ph.D. in Philosophy.



In addition to his three siblings, Donald will be remembered by his nieces and nephews, and his classmates and friends who shared his passions for social justice, humor, reading, political engagement and the Grateful Dead. He taught each of us that life was to be lived fully, true to the voice from within.



In honor of Donald's life, his family respectfully requests "a moment of listening" to the music of your choice or the Grateful Dead.



Donations in memory of Donald can be sent in to the Forbes Public Library in Northampton. The donations will go towards an oak library chair with plaque in the Reading Room.



People can donate online,

Donald M. Schneier, of Blessed Memory, at 69, passed away of natural causes after a brief illness on March 15, 2020, at his home in Northampton, Massachusetts.Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Maplewood, N.J., he was the oldest of four children. His parents were, of Blessed Memory, Theresa (Cohen) Schneier and Samuel L. Schneier.Donald, a man energized by pursuits filled with intellectual rigor and debate, as well as writing and teaching, was a 1969 of graduate Columbia High School (NJ), attended Cornell University and the University of Massachusetts where he received a Ph.D. in Philosophy.In addition to his three siblings, Donald will be remembered by his nieces and nephews, and his classmates and friends who shared his passions for social justice, humor, reading, political engagement and the Grateful Dead. He taught each of us that life was to be lived fully, true to the voice from within.In honor of Donald's life, his family respectfully requests "a moment of listening" to the music of your choice or the Grateful Dead.Donations in memory of Donald can be sent in to the Forbes Public Library in Northampton. The donations will go towards an oak library chair with plaque in the Reading Room.People can donate online, https://forbeslibrary.org/giving/ or mail checks made out to Forbes Library and mailed to 20 West St., Northampton, MA 01060. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close