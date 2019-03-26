Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Meltzer. View Sign

Donald E. Meltzer, 66, died at home, Friday, March 15, 2019.



Donald was born in Springfield, son of the late Donald and Marilyn (Howe) Meltzer. He served in the United States Air Force as a hospital technician, launching his lifelong career in healthcare. He worked for many years at Cooley Dickenson Hospital in Northampton while obtaining degrees from Westfield State University and Antioch University starting his career in psychotherapy. He worked in this field for the remainder of his life on Cape Cod and for several agencies in the Pioneer Valley.



Donald was a thoughtful and generous man who enjoyed travel, good food, fine wine, and making memories with friends. Along with his humor, kindness, and loyalty, Donald will be missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Donald's favorite charity, the Nashawannuck Pond, City of Easthampton, 50 Payson Ave., Easthampton, MA 01027.

