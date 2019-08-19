Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Paul Sadowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Today we remember Donald Paul Sadowski, who left this physical world on July 31, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida at the age of 81.



He was formerly from Westerly, RI and East Hartford, CT. Donald was born to Apollinane Paul and Helen (Ziezuelewicz) Sadowski on January 25, 1938 in Hatfield, MA. He grew up there along with his sisters Pauline (Stanley) Walega, Jane (Bill) Green, Theresa (Jim) O'Brien and brother Thomas (Pam) Sadowski. He joined the Army as a young man and went on to become a master carpenter, working for the carpenter's union and for himself, building everything from houses for his family and others to his own 33' boat; rocking horses for his grandchildren to a Stradivarius replica violin. His talent had no limits.



He loved Block Island and spent the first half of his life boating the Long Island Sound. The second chapter of his life was spent creating beautiful wood creations in his workshop, singing with the "Songbirds" at the Westerly senior center, teaching himself how to play the violin and flute, and spending hours on his computer learning and shopping.



Donald leaves behind his children: Ray Turning of Manchester, CT; Carl and Monica Turning of Glastonbury, CT; Dennis Turning of Palm Desert, CA; Don and Barbara Sadowski of Pawcatuck, CT; and Sharon and Scott Thibeault of Auburn, ME. He also leaves 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We say good-bye to the Old Man, Wood Papa, Grumps, Don, Dad and hope he took that express elevator to the heavens. Our wish is that his soul is free and he's dancing a polka with his dearly departed family and friends.



Service and interment will be held privately.

