Donald R. Slessler, 97, of East Street died on July, 7, 2020 in Wing Memorial Hospital. He was born August 16, 1922 in Danville, PA, son of Lewis and Miriam (Rockefeller) Slessler. He has lived in Belchertown for almost 50 years, previously he resided in Ludlow. Donald was a distinguished and proud veteran, who served in all five branches of the military, his military career spanned the course of three decades, WWII, Korean War and Vietnam. He retired, from Westover Air Force Base as Chief Warrant Officer -4, where he worked for 6 years. Donald was the president of AAF/USAF Crash Rescue Boat Association, a 20 year member of the American Legion Post 239 and VFW, he volunteered his time at the Dept. of Veterans Affair Medical Center in Leeds, MA for 28 years. He was honored as the first ever recipient of the Hometown Hero Award for his services to his community and country. After 32 years of service, Donald had a shadowbox which displayed 72 medals achieved during his military career. He will be remembered for his love of this country, his family and the ability to makes friends with everyone he met. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, carpentry and building homes, he also loved history; as well as having the gift to "talk & talk" and share his advice with anyone who would listen. He also published his own autobiography titled, "Lord Stand By Me". He was predeceased in death by his wife, Phyllis L. (Fuller) Slessler, his sisters, Twiala Slessler, Lois Brown, Gloria Chaya and a grandson, James Hess. He will be deeply missed by his five children, Alan Slessler (Joyce) of Westfield, Donna Lafleur (Roger) of Brookfield, Lori Leclerc (Skip) of Belchertown, Marla Hess (Darwin) of West Brookfield and Mark Slessler (Denise) of Southwick. He was devoted to his twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. All services are private and Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Honor Flight New England, PO Box 16287 Hooksette, NH 03106 . For more information, please visit www.beersandstory.com
