Donald R. Warburton of Florence passed away August 21, 2019 at the
Holyoke Soldiers Home surrounded by his family.
He was born in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, September 26, 1932
to Harold and Rafella Warburton.
He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Donald worked as a Power Plant Engineer at Pro-Brush. Later
he became a prominent Real Estate Investor and Developer.
He was a member of the National Association of Power Engineers and a
member of the Masonic Lodge for 50 years.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 65 years, his daughters Deborah
Kuzdeba and her husband Frank, Linda Warburton and her husband
Jamie Golec, his son Donald and his wife Suzette, five
Grandchildren, Todd, Laura and her husband William, Jack, Myles and
Jared and two great grandchildren, Joseph and Elliot.
He leaves his sister Diane and husband Dave of Rhode Island and
June of Missouri, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would
like to thank the staff at the Holyoke Soldiers home for the exceptional
care Donald received.
Memorial donations may be made to the Holyoke Soldiers Home, 110
Cherry Street, Holyoke, Ma 01040.
Arrangements are being handled by the Ahearn Funeral Home
413-587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019