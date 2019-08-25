Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Warburton. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. Warburton of Florence passed away August 21, 2019 at the



Holyoke Soldiers Home surrounded by his family.



He was born in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, September 26, 1932



to Harold and Rafella Warburton.



He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.



Donald worked as a Power Plant Engineer at Pro-Brush. Later



he became a prominent Real Estate Investor and Developer.



He was a member of the National Association of Power Engineers and a



member of the Masonic Lodge for 50 years.



He is survived by his wife Barbara of 65 years, his daughters Deborah



Kuzdeba and her husband Frank, Linda Warburton and her husband



Jamie Golec, his son Donald and his wife Suzette, five



Grandchildren, Todd, Laura and her husband William, Jack, Myles and



Jared and two great grandchildren, Joseph and Elliot.



He leaves his sister Diane and husband Dave of Rhode Island and



June of Missouri, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would



like to thank the staff at the Holyoke Soldiers home for the exceptional



care Donald received.



Memorial donations may be made to the Holyoke Soldiers Home, 110



Cherry Street, Holyoke, Ma 01040.



Arrangements are being handled by the Ahearn Funeral Home



413-587-0044





Donald R. Warburton of Florence passed away August 21, 2019 at theHolyoke Soldiers Home surrounded by his family.He was born in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, September 26, 1932to Harold and Rafella Warburton.He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.Donald worked as a Power Plant Engineer at Pro-Brush. Laterhe became a prominent Real Estate Investor and Developer.He was a member of the National Association of Power Engineers and amember of the Masonic Lodge for 50 years.He is survived by his wife Barbara of 65 years, his daughters DeborahKuzdeba and her husband Frank, Linda Warburton and her husbandJamie Golec, his son Donald and his wife Suzette, fiveGrandchildren, Todd, Laura and her husband William, Jack, Myles andJared and two great grandchildren, Joseph and Elliot.He leaves his sister Diane and husband Dave of Rhode Island andJune of Missouri, as well as several nieces and nephews.Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The family wouldlike to thank the staff at the Holyoke Soldiers home for the exceptionalcare Donald received.Memorial donations may be made to the Holyoke Soldiers Home, 110Cherry Street, Holyoke, Ma 01040.Arrangements are being handled by the Ahearn Funeral Home413-587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019

