Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Obituary

Donald Shepard of Pelham, departed this world, full of love, on June 14th, 2019 with his devoted family by his side.



Don was born in Pelham on February 22, 1940 to the late Frederick W. Shepard and the late Ruth M. (Kennedy) Shepard of Pelham.



Don graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1958, where he met the love of his life, Diane (Keegan) Shepard of Amherst. Don and Diane were married on March 18, 1962 in Amherst and shared 57 wonderful years together, raising their cherished family. As a teenager, Don worked at Rowe's Garage in Amherst, alongside his father and brother. Don also served as a volunteer fireman with the Pelham Fire Department until he left for the service.



Don served in the United Stated Air Force, where he was stationed in Spokane, Washington. After leaving the service, Don and Diane settled back in Pelham. Don worked for the Town of Amherst, followed by 45 years as a heavy equipment operator and then as a truck driver for Warner Brothers, Inc. of Sunderland. Don previously served as a Deputy Sheriff in Hampshire County. In addition, he was a member of the Pelham Cemetery Commission for several years.



One of Shep's greatest passions was racing, from snowmobiles to cars and anything in between. He raced in the United States Snowmobile World Championships in Boonville, NY in 1971 and in Ironwood, MI in 1972. He raced cars for several years all around New England and brought home the United Mini-Stock Championship at Monadnock Speedway in 1972.



Don enjoyed spending the winters camping in Florida with his wife Diane and meeting up with their friends and dear extended family, Steve and Mae Yingst of Leverett. Don also enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, puttering in the shop, running his old engines, spending time in the woods, attending cruise nights in his 1954 Chevrolet pickup truck, driving his father's 1959 International tractor and anything involving his grandsons, from teaching them how to fix anything out in the shop, cheering them on at their games, driving them around on the green machine, going for ice cream or snuggling with them in his recliner. Don recently restored his son's 1937 Cadillac LaSalle with him and drove it to its first show.



Shep was a man of few words who was known for his heartwarming smile. His heart was full of love and he would do anything for anyone. His famous sayings and sense of humor made everyone want to be around him. There wasn't a problem, mechanical or otherwise, he couldn't fix and he saw the positive in everything. He was truly unselfish and only wanted the best for his wife, children and grandchildren.



There was nothing more important to Don than his family who loved him dearly in return. Don leaves behind his loving and devoted family, his sweetheart, Diane of Pelham, his sister Sally Ann Shepard of Spokane, WA, his son Ronald and wife Debra of Pelham, his son Donald and wife Doreen of Sturbridge, his daughter Lavonne and husband Scott Rathbun of Pelham and his niece Trisha Dotts and her family of Spokane, WA. In addition, he leaves the other loves of his life, his seven grandsons, Frederick, Jeffrey, Levi, Remy, Jack, Scotty and James, as well as special cousins and countless friends. He was predeceased by his twin brother Ronald in 1961.



A memorial service will take place later in the summer for family and friends to celebrate Don's life. A private burial will take place at Cook Johnson cemetery in Pelham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Don's memory to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061.



Don will be missed beyond words and will forever be in our hearts and memories. He will forever be our idol. Bushel and a pecker and a hug around the necker. People's people.



Memorial register at





