Donald W. Abel, M.D. 81, of Naples, Florida, a longtime surgeon and sports official in the Northampton area died on July 6, 2019 in Easthampton, MA. Born September 3,1937 in Mineola, New York, he was the son of the late William H. and Dorothy (Walter) Abel. He attended school in Mineola and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1959. He then attended Dartmouth Medical School and received a medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in 1962. He completed a surgical internship and residency in general and thoracic surgery at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Abel was a United States Navy veteran, serving as a staff surgeon at the Station hospital in Danang, Vietnam and at the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California during the Vietnam conflict.



He began his practice at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in 1971. Throughout his career, he served in various leadership roles in hospital administration including President of the Medical Staff and Chief of Surgery. Dr. Abel was a member of the Western Mass , a member of the American College of Surgeons, a diplomat of the American Board of Surgery, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of the Massachusetts and Hampshire District Medical Societies. Dr. Abel retired from his medical practice in 2009 after a long and rewarding career that spanned over 38 years.



He was a lifelong sports official (and fan), officiating softball, baseball, soccer, and basketball at the youth, high school, and college level. He was a Life Member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) and served as the Rules Interpreter for the Hampshire-Franklin Board as well as President of the Massachusetts State Basketball Officials Association from 1995 until 1996. He also served for many years on the national rules examination committee. Dr. Abel also coached youth baseball.



He was an avid bridge player, attaining the rank of Life Master, playing alongside his friends at the Northampton Duplicate Bridge Club. A lifelong sports fan, he zealously rooted for all of the New England teams and would often spend his free time watching the games on television. A trivia fan, Dr. Abel was passionate about his nightly viewing of Jeopardy and completing his daily crossword puzzles.



He leaves his wife Ann (Christenson) Abel, sons Donald Abel Jr., Thomas Abel, James Abel and his wife Jill, and Marc Abel as well as three stepchildren, Steven, Amy, and Lans Christenson; his brother Warren Abel and his wife Karen; 11 grandchildren and one niece and nephew. He is survived by his first wife Harriet (Gurney) Abel and was predeceased by his previous wife Michaele (Russell) Abel.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12 at Edward's Church on Main Street in Northampton at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Northampton. Calling Hours will be Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at Czelusniak Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (Massachusetts Chapter) at 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118 or online at





