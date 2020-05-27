Donna A. Scott-Babcock, passed away on Tuesday, May 19th in her home in Springfield, MA. Donna was born in Suffern, NY on September 29th, 1972 the youngest daughter of the late Richard and Ellen (Miller) Scott. Donna was a strong and loving mother, a supportive friend, and a great sister. Her greatest accomplishment is her 3 sons, as she was their biggest fan. Donna cherished the moments when they were all together, and she loved them unconditionally; she genuinely enjoyed the little things in life, especially the Pepsi she had every day. Donna was a very empathetic person and was quick to help others without judgement. Donna's loving family she leaves behind include her three sons, Kevin A. Berrios of Westhampton, MA, Brandon P. Babcock of Haydenville, MA, and Jason M. Babcock of New Windsor, NY. Donna was the youngest of 5 children and she was preceded in death by her oldest brother Daniel R. Scott, who passed away on March 10th, 2020. She is survived by her siblings Timothy P. Scott of Chesterfield, MA, Bonnie J. Scott of Chesterfield, MA, and Hope M. Seeno of Newport Richey, FL. She leaves behind her grandchildren whom she proudly adored, Annabella and Aria Berrios of Westhampton along with several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the family's discretion. Donna is entirely loved and will be deeply missed by her extensive family and friends. Thank you to Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton, MA for their help and support during these times.



