Donna Jean Turban, 55, of Northampton passed away July 14, 2020. She was born December 26, 1964 to Peter Jr. and Joan (Cybulski) Turban. She was raised in Hatfield and graduated from Smith Academy in 1982. She went on to graduate from Bridgewater State College in 1986 with a Bachelor in Accounting. She worked as a payroll administrator for many companies in Maine and New Hampshire before moving back to the Northampton area. Donna was currently working as a payroll administrator for Steele Partners in Agawam. She was a Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) and a co-chair of the New England Payroll Conference. Donna was also a consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics and Close to My Heart Scrapbooking. She was predeceased by her father Peter Turban Jr. Donna leaves behind her loving mother Joan (Cybulski) Turban of Hatfield, her sister Theresa Turban of Hatfield, her brother Peter T Turban and his wife Joan of Gill, her sister Christine Johnston and her husband Walter of Lake Mary, FL. She also leaves behind her nephews Andrew Turban of Middletown, CT and Matthew and David Johnston of Lake Mary, FL., and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Calling hours are Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton, MA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ahearn Funeral Home with Burial immediately following in St. Mary Cemetery in Northampton. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks are required for all facets of the services. Donations in Donna's name can be made to Dakin Animal Shelter, 163 Montague Rd, Leverett, MA 01054.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store