Donna Mae (Bush) Treloar died October 2nd, 2019 in Amherst, Massachusetts.



Donna was born in Kalamazoo on December 3rd, 1931. She graduated from Western Michigan University and taught English and Spanish in Kalamazoo for 28 years.



Dedicated to public service, Donna served on the board of many Kalamazoo city committees, for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, and for many other area organizations. Donna was passionate about politics and was viscerally aware of unfair biases. She was active in the Democratic Party, serving on numerous campaigns for national, state, and especially local candidates.



Donna was a passionate outdoors woman well into her later life. She hiked and camped many times on Isle Royale in Lake Superior, did trail maintenance in the White Mountains of New Hampshire for multiple seasons, went on numerous overnight canoe trips with her church group, and traveled widely, from China to Europe, Mexico, and Central America. She was an avid downhill skier into her 80s.



Donna's unwavering and unconditional love was her greatest gift to her family and her many, many beloved friends. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Robert Treloar, her four children Valori Treloar, Vanessa Kehler, Yvonne Kielb, and Nathan Treloar, her children-in-law and in heart, Stan Mescon, Steven Kehler, Walter Kielb, Margaret Wiechman, and Margaret Jasinski Treloar, her 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, as well as many loved extended family and friends.



Donations in Donna's name may be made to the Kalamazoo Nature Center or to Camp Merrie Woode through the Girls Scouts Heart of Michigan.



