Donna Ruth Langdon passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020, in Ormond Beach, Florida after a long battle with cancer at age 76. Her family was by her side. Donna was born on June 21, 1944, in Northampton, Massachusetts to Frederick Henry Mailloux and Ruthaleen Hazel Rogers. She was a graduate of Smith Vocational High School in Northampton, Massachusetts. Donna enjoyed life. She loved to laugh and share good times with her family and friends. For much of her life, she lived in Northampton and Florence before moving to tranquil life in Cummington. She and her husband, Ben, spent many years as snowbirds wintering in Daytona and summering in New England. She made the permanent move to warmer climes around 2009, calling Ormond Beach her new home. She loved cooking, baking, and gardening and was happy to share the surplus. She also loved her precious Yorkies Tebo and Gator. She loved to throw holiday parties, have friends for gatherings, and always cooked for an army. She was strong-minded and had her opinions as anyone who knew her could attest, but she had a warm, caring, loving heart that was always there to help her friends who needed it. She cared for those around her and in her time of need, they returned the favor. For that, we are all thankful.
She is preceded in passing by her brother Stephen and beloved son Jason. She is survived by her husband, Ben Langdon brother Frederick Mailloux, children Karl Kowalski, Jr. and Cheri Kowalski; grandchildren, Aaron, Michael, Brandon, and Nicholas Kowalski and great-grandchildren Dax Kowalski and Livvy Hogue. A Brief service will be held at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Grenada in Ormond Beach on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM. A reception will follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to those who cared for her and those she cared about:
Halifax Health Hospice: https://halifaxhealth.org/services-treatments/our-services/continuingcare/hospice-2/giving/
Advent Health: https://www.adventhealth.com/foundation/adventhealth-foundation-central-florida/your-
generosity-heals
The Halifax Humane Society: https://www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/donate/index