Doreen Krupski , 6/271954-7/5/2019 passed at Baystate hospital in Springfield MA. She was a 1972 graduate of Frontier Regional High school and worked for many years at Deerfield Academy in the dining hall. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Elaine Sakowicz (Smead) and leaves four surviving brothers Charles and Jeanie Sakowicz of Stafford Springs VA. Gene and Sandy Sakowicz of Southampton, MA. Tony Sakowicz of Deerfield, MA. Steve and Lucinda Sakowicz of Fort Myers FL. She also leaves a daughter Erin Stacy of Montague and three grandchildren she took great pride in Ebbett Krupski of Greenfield, MA. Ayden Stacy of Erving, MA. And Addison Stacy of Montague, MA. At this time there are no arrangements for funeral services. The family is working to announce a celebration of Doreen's life during the fall.
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 14, 2019