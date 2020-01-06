Doris (Montville) Binkley, 92, reunited with her late husband of 55 years, Fred, her daughter, Kathleen and her mother, Emma- among other family members- on January 3rd at Hospice of the Fisher Home. She leaves behind her daughter, Susan, granddaughter Amanda, and grandson Michael, his wife Melissa- their children, Mercury and Raven, and a dear 'honorary' daughter, June Bishop.
Doris was a highly regarded secretary at Monarch and Mass Mutual, and a stay at home mom. She will be remembered for being a sweet and devoted wife and mother. She was a good cook, loved to garden, laugh, travel, and play the organ. Although she often lied about her age, we were proud that she was in her 90s with beautifully soft and unwrinkled skin. She loved butterflies and flowers, and they will always remind us of her.
Calling hours are Saturday, January 11th at 1-3pm at Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main St., Haydenville, MA 01039.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, MA, or .
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020