Doris F. Marko, 87, of Hadley, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born on March 29, 1931 in Worcester to the late Carl and Lillian (Perry) Williams. She had attended New Salem Academy. She met and fell in love with her husband, the late Martin Marko; whom passed away in 1996. They started their family; raising six beautiful children in Leverett. As their family grew, they then settled and moved to Hadley in 1989. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting beautiful baby sweaters and clothes for her grandchildren and Christmas stockings for everyone. She was an avid Red Sox fan; never missing a game. Doris treasured her companion; her cat Frisky.



She is survived by her daughters; Diane Marko and her partner, Norman Wilber of Leeds, Donna Hubbard and her husband Stephen of Sunderland, her sons; Michael of Sonoma CA, Timothy of Concord, NH, Thomas of Kailua-Kona, HI, her grandchildren; Joanne Wallace, Teresa Houle, Janine Kozlakowski, Stephen Hubbard, Joshua Hubbard, Kari Marko and Jennifer Marko, 9 great-grandchildren, her sister; Carleen Williams of Laguna Hills, CA and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and loving husband, she was also pre-deceased by her son, Joseph, and her sisters; Beverly Boudreau and Gail Rathburn.



The Memorial Service and burial will take place in the spring. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with Doris' arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' name to: American Diabetes, 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701



