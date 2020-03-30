Doris Greene, 98, of Easthampton died March 27, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital after a short illness. She was born August 12, 1921 in Springfield, MA to the late Raymond and Elsie (Gray) Mann. As a young teen she moved to Easthampton and resided there the rest of her long life. She was a graduate of Easthampton High School Class of 1939. She was a member of Easthampton Congregational Church. For many years she was employed as a billing clerk at Pro Brush in Florence.
For many years Doris enjoyed camping on Cape Cod and in Vermont. Her hobbies, included knitting and crocheting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, word searches and any brand of solitaire.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Susan Gallo with whom she lived, her son-in-law Angelo Gallo of Oakland Park, Florida, two grandsons Jeffrey Gallo and his partner Karen Murphy of Easthampton and Christopher Gallo and his wife Lynna of Goshen, one great-grand daughter Kierstin Gallo, two step great-grandchildren, Bella and Deacon and a great-great grandson Gabriel, three nieces Sandra Graves of Easthampton, Miriam Larue of Orange Park, Florida and Naomi Graves of Springfield. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister and Brother-in-law Beatrice and M. Wellington Graves formerly of Williamsburg.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020