Doris M. (Sabo) Elmes Bartlett, 97, of Worthington, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1922 in Goshen and was the daughter of the late Charles and Carrie (Godfrey) Sabo. Doris was a graduate of Williamsburg High School. She leaves her beloved children Donna Cranston of West Whately, Linda Dixon of Indiana and Virginia Gamary of Ohio. She also leaves step children Bonnie Borst and Robert and Richard Bartlett. She was pre-deceased her husbands, Orman G. Elmes, Robert T. Bartlett and sons Paul and David Elmes. She was a
grandmother to 9, step grandmother to 19 and leaves many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren Throughout her life she enjoyed her family and her extended family. Honoring Doris's wishes all services were private and the burial will be in Village Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg. The WILLIAMSBURG FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019