Doris M. Bartlett (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris M. Bartlett.
Service Information
Williamsburg Funeral Home
3 South Main Street
Williamsburg, MA
01039
(413)-268-3400
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doris M. (Sabo) Elmes Bartlett, 97, of Worthington, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1922 in Goshen and was the daughter of the late Charles and Carrie (Godfrey) Sabo. Doris was a graduate of Williamsburg High School. She leaves her beloved children Donna Cranston of West Whately, Linda Dixon of Indiana and Virginia Gamary of Ohio. She also leaves step children Bonnie Borst and Robert and Richard Bartlett. She was pre-deceased her husbands, Orman G. Elmes, Robert T. Bartlett and sons Paul and David Elmes. She was a

grandmother to 9, step grandmother to 19 and leaves many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren Throughout her life she enjoyed her family and her extended family. Honoring Doris's wishes all services were private and the burial will be in Village Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg. The WILLIAMSBURG FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.