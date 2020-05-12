Doris M. (Gustavich) Jones, 90, of Florence, passed away May 2nd at Care One at Northampton. Born in Northampton March 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Mary (Aceuich) Gustavich. Doris was educated in local schools and was a lifelong resident of Northampton. She retired from Yankee Candle Company. Her husband John "Bev" Jones passed away in 2015. Doris is survived by 3 daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides her husband she was predeceased by a son and 2 daughters. The Ahearn Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.



