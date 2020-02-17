Guest Book View Sign Service Information Zis-Sweeney and St. Laurent Funeral Home 26 Kinsley Street Nashua , NH 03060 (603)-882-3501 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Ann (Wilson) Watson passed on peacefully in the company of loved ones on Sunday February 16th at the Community Hospice House of Merrimack. Dot was in her 100th year and was the last of her generation in her extended family. She was born on May 30, 1920, daughter of the late John and Annie (Fennell) Wilson of Elgin, Quebec, Canada.



Dot (as she preferred) grew up on the family farm, attended a one room school until high school and obtained her teaching certificate from MacDonald College (now part of McGill) at age 19. She married young, moving to Gould, Quebec with her husband where she began a full-fledged life on their farm, birthing the first 4 of her 8 children there, she became a master gardener and a marvelous cook, her lemon and blueberry pies were a specialty. Dot lived at Gateway Manor for 16 years. Prior to that she lived in Milo, ME for several years, and 37 years in Lexington, MA.



When the family moved to Lexington, MA in 1946 there were 5 children to which we were added 3 more, enough to keep anyone busy. However she still found time to garden, with outstanding production of raspberries and blueberries, a very large vegetable garden and many were preserved or frozen for later use.



As a born and raised Canadian, she was surprised and very pleased to receive congratulations from the Governor General of Canada on her 99th Birthday.



Although she was 99+, it is always too soon. She is survived by 8 children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren: Betty Ann Brace (George, Keith) Amherst, MA, Shirley Kay Watson of Nashua, NH, Diane Joyce (George) Miller of Merrimack, NH, Glen, Dana, Christopher, James Edgar (Marsha Hooker) Scituate, MA, Melissa, James, Emily, Norma Jean Watson Westfield (Laurel), Donald Edward Watson Jr. Easthampton, MA, Gordon Gary Watson of Milo, ME, Dorothy Gail (Thomas) Hooker of Huntingdon, Quebec Canada. She is also survived by two special nieces of Elgin Quebec, Roberta (Gary), Ouimet and Mavis (marcel) Forget and two nephews, David Wilson BC and Bryan Wilson ONT.



She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Donald Edward Watson of Milo, ME, her brother Ray (Ollie), sister Eleanor (Dan) Bauer and sister Norma (Bert) Crawford and a well-loved nephew William Crawford.



She will be remembered by all as a kind and loving person, fortitude, confidentiality, and her red car.



Those who wish may send gifts in her memory to St. Jude's Children's at



The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Community Hospice House of Merrimack who made her last days comfortable for her and for all of us.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11:00AM-2:00PM with a service beginning at 2:00PM at the Zis-Sweeney & St. Laurent Funeral Home, 26 Kinsley St. Nashua, NH.



Condolences may be offered at

