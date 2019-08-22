Dorothy B (Berube) Ethier, 87 of Easthampton passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Northampton, Dec. 1, 1931, the daughter of the late Charles E and May (Ryan) Berube. She was educated in the Northampton schools grad of the Northampton High School, and attended the former Nursing program at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton She was employed at the Williston Northampton School in the dining services for many years. Previously she had worked at Norm's Coffee Shop and the Log Cabin Restaurant. She was a communicant of the former Notre Dame Church, now our Lady of the Valley Parish. Her beloved husband William E. Ethier passed away in 2018 She leaves 3 loving sons William C. Ethier of Chicopee, Gene P. Ethier of Easthampton, and Charles J. Ethier of Southampton, her 2 cherished Grandsons Craig and Peter, her 4 adored Great Grandchildren, her brother Edward Berube, and her Many nieces and nephews



Calling hours will be held Tuesday 5-7PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton, MA. A burial will be held Wednesday 10am at the Massachusetts Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.



Memorial gifts can be made to the Wound Warriors Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517

