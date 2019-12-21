Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Barbara Knybel. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Barbara (Borkosky) Knybel, 93, or "Dottie," as she was called, a long-time resident of Springfield, Southampton, and Easthampton, passed away peacefully at the Elaine Center in Hadley, December 19 after a short illness. Dorothy's happy life was spent as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many people.



Throughout her life, Dorothy coordinated being a stay-at-home mom and care-giver and oftentimes holding various jobs. Dorothy was employed at the Perkins Machine and Gear and the former Fisk Tire and Rubber Co during World War II, prepared meals at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School in Springfield, volunteered at Sampson Naval Base in New York and served as president of the band boosters at Hampshire Regional Jr.-Sr. High School in Westhampton. Dorothy was active in cultivating and selling produce from the Knybel's small family farm at the Holyoke and Westfield farmers markets in the 1970's and early 1980's.



As the daughter of the late Peter and Rose Borkosky, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Tony Knybel, and by her three brothers, Albert, Phillip, and David. Dorothy leaves her four children and their spouses, Roseann and Michael Chojnowski, of Brimfield, Judith and Robert Pelis, of Hadley, John and Melissa Knybel, of Easthampton, and Michael and Julie Knybel, of Sheffield, and five grandchildren, Matthew Chojnowski, Elizabeth Pelis, Joseph Chojnowski, Samantha Pelis, and Michael Chojnowski. She also leaves 9 sisters-and brothers-in-law, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a number of special life-long friends from her childhood in West Springfield, young adulthood during the forties, and from her varied church and community work.



Dottie's children would like to acknowledge the compassionate care-givers at the Elaine Center in Hadley during these past 4 years who helped her thrive and enjoy life to the end, and to Fisher House Hospice whose kindness, concern, and attention to detail helped so much.



Visitation hours for Dorothy will be Thursday December 26, 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Adams Street., Easthampton, Mass. The Funeral Liturgy will take place Friday December 27, at 11:00AM at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street., Easthampton, Mass. Burial will follow the Funeral Liturgy on Friday, December 27, at 1:00 PM at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Main Street, Agawam, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Dorothy's memory to the Activities Department at the Elaine Center, 20 North Maple Street, Hadley, MA 01035.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019

