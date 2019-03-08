Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Dorothy E. Molnar. View Sign

Dr. Dorothy E. Molnar Long time Northampton resident, 71, died February 28th in Boston, MA surrounded by her family.



Daughter to Joseph and Helen Molnar, Dorothy was born May 6th, 1947 in Passaic, New Jersey. Dorothy attended Eastern Christian High School in New Jersey and Calvin College in Michigan receiving a bachelor's degree in Education. She continued her love for education at The University of Massachusetts, where she receiving her PhD. Dorothy spent the last 30 years working at Elms College, where she found great joy educating the next generation of teachers. In addition to her time at Elms College, earlier in her career, she served as associate superintendent of School in Northampton and developed the Side by Side program in Montague with beloved colleagues.



Dorothy or Dot as she was known to her childhood friends was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed working in her garden over the summer, entertaining her friends, cooking at home and taking day trip with her daughters. Dorothy took great pride in her loving family, she was surrounded by her two Daughters Anjelica and Sarton Molnar-Fenton, her sister Rev. Ilona Komjathy and beloved niece and nephew Victoria and Dr. Istvan Komjathy as well has her grandniece Sarah Beckage in addition to her late sister Jo-Ann Molnar. She has touched the lives of so many and we will all miss her dearly.



There will be no Funeral Service in Northampton but all are welcome to attend the memorial that will be held at the First Hungarian Reformed Church in Pittsburgh where her sister serves as Pastor on Saturday May 11th. A private burial service will follow in NJ. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund in Dorothy's honor has been set up at the First Hungarian Reformed Church of Pittsburgh, 221 Johnston Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15207 (412)421-0279.

