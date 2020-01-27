Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Greany. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy[ Shores] Greany passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Fisher Home on Friday January 17th at age 102.



She was born on September 1st, 1917 in Pawtucket,RI.



Her friends knew her as 'Dottie' and she enjoyed many community activities in both Greenville and Pawtucket ,RI throughout her life. As well as golf, bowling, bridge, and travel.



Fortunate to be incredibly healthy, she never had a surgery and did not require glasses in her lifetime!



Dorothy subscribed to the Providence Journal for over 75 years and kept abreast of current news, politics and sports up until her final days.She was a big Red Sox and Patriots fan. She remembered in detail her father bringing her to Fenway as a little girl without her 3 older brothers ! Just her Dad and she.



She is survived by her daughter Patricia Jennings of Seekonk, MA



Her second daughter, Janice Moran, passed away 6 years ago.



Her husband Earl has been gone since 1984.



Gramm [as she is known] will be greatly missed by her 6 grandchildren, among them is Michael Jennings of Northampton. And her 8 great-grandchildren , among them is Chris and Joy Jennings of Northampton.



Dottie was an affectionate person and a dedicated lover of animals.



In tribute to her memory we ask any donations go to Hospice of the Fisher Home 1165 North Pleasant St. Amherst ,MA 01002

