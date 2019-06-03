Dorothy H. Fradera

Dorothy H. Fradera of Hadley passed away in her home on May 8. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the former social worker, travel agent and actress, settled in Western Massachusetts 20 years ago where she enjoyed the culture and respite of our bucolic area. A memorial service will be held at Edwards Church, Northampton, at 7 p.m., Monday, June 10. She will be greatly missed by the many friends she made here. Her booming voice in the church choir is sadly stilled.

Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 3, 2019
