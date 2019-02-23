Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. Drew. View Sign





Dorothy was born in Greenfield, MA on August 1, 1922 the only child of Oliver B. and Hazel (Dickinson) Greene. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School as a member of the class of 1940. She attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst after high school.



Always an active member of her community, Dorothy and her husband Arnold were members of the square-dancing group called the College Town Twirlers years ago and she even made matching outfits for them to wear. She enjoyed playing bridge with the ladies, and was affectionately known as a thrift store "connoisseur". She loved to travel and when their kids were young the family traveled to Cape Cod in the summers and after Arnie retired, they continued to travel and take the occasional cruise.



At home and in her neighborhood, Dorothy was known as somewhat of a dog whisperer. She had many favorites over the years including Whiskers, Spooky, Chelsea, Barney, Sassy and many more. Dogs would approach her and always be happy to see her. She had a calming way with dogs and they gave her great comfort.



Dorothy was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution at one time. She was an avid Celtics and Patriots fan over the years and was well known for her specialty fudge during the holidays.



Her grandchildren could always count on her being at their sporting events cheering them on.



Dorothy leaves behind a son Douglas and his wife Andie Drew of Greenfield, daughter Eve Kenyon, f.k.a Diane Drew of Oregon, a daughter Tracy Anzaldi and her husband Wayne of Orange, four grandchildren; Benjamin Dorfman of Denmark, Terrence Drew of New Hampshire, Kelly and Rebecca Drew of Greenfield and four great grandchildren.



Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Arnold A. Drew in 2004, a son-in-law Michael Kenyon and grandson Oliver Kenyon.



A memorial service will take place Saturday, March 2, at 10:00 am at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield. Burial will follow in Green River Cemetery.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 or online at

87 Franklin St

Greenfield , MA 01301

Funeral Home Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

