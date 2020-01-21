Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY LABATO. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Ruth Labato, 89, died peacefully on Friday, January 17th at Cooley Dickenson Hospital. Dorothy was born in Ware, on November 6th, 1930, daughter of the late William and Gladys (Eldredge) Aughtry. Dorothy attended Ware High School and worked as an inspector at the Ware Shoe Factory before marrying Dominic Labato in June of 1963.



Dorothy then moved to Northampton where she was an active member of the Christ United Methodist Church. Dorothy was an avid reader and often could be seen walking the hill with her children to the Forbes Library. She was both a homemaker and an in-home childcare provider. She leaves behind her loving husband Dominic Labato; her three children Eric Labato, Laurie Labato-DiTomasso and her husband John DiTomasso, and Darla Gormley; 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Robert and Samuel Aughtry, and by her sisters Marion Aughtry and Helen White and her husband John White.



A period of visitation will be on Thursday January 23 from 9-9:30 AM at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME, followed by a church service at the Christ United Methodist Church, 271 Rocky Hill Road in Northampton at 10 AM. The committal will be Friday January 24 at 10 AM at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Ware.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the of MA Western Region, 264 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104.

