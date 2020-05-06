Dorothy M. "Dot" Hanlon, 87, of Amherst, formerly of Easthampton, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at CareOne in Northampton. She was the last of eleven children and daughter of the late Richard J. and Helen (Brady) Hanlon. Dot was under the care of Brittany Chobat the Behavioral Health Network in a group home in Amherst fort the past five years and before that she was in Greenfield under the care of the United Arc. Dot leaves her two close friends Maureen Ashton and Ray Gosselin. A graveside service will be held in St. Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton at a later date. The O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store