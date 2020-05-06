Dorothy M. Hanlon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. "Dot" Hanlon, 87, of Amherst, formerly of Easthampton, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at CareOne in Northampton. She was the last of eleven children and daughter of the late Richard J. and Helen (Brady) Hanlon. Dot was under the care of Brittany Chobat the Behavioral Health Network in a group home in Amherst fort the past five years and before that she was in Greenfield under the care of the United Arc. Dot leaves her two close friends Maureen Ashton and Ray Gosselin. A graveside service will be held in St. Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton at a later date. The O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
17 Clark Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved