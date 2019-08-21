Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Marilyn (Dot) Rivette. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Rivette, Age 83 died on August 18, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst. She was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts on July 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Mildred and William Drew. She worked as a secretary at the Northampton School Department of Special Education and then worked for many years at the Northampton Building Inspector's office until her retirement. Dot was an avid member and lector at her church and the Laughing Hyenas group. She loved collecting rocks, and was an avid reader, especially of Civil War history. She enjoyed spending time with her family most of all. Dot was known for her amazing heart and charity. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth "Lesa" and her husband Brian Oles, as well as her sons Dan and Donald and his wife Draeanne Rivette, her grandchildren Ashley Blom and her husband Cory Sorel, and Andrew Blom, her daughter-in-law Debbie Rivette and her children Shelley Poreda and Shane Gasperi, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons David and Dana Rivette, as well as her parents and seven siblings. Calling hours are Friday from 4:30 to 7:30pm at the Ahearn funeral home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton. Please meet at church for the funeral service which will be held on Saturday at 11:00am at Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church in Northampton, with burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Cooley Dickinson VNA Hospice, who were a tremendous support to her and her family.

