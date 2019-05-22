Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Nestle. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Nestle passed away at the Elaine Center at Hadley in Hadley, Massachusetts on May 12, 2019. She was born in Pelham, Massachusetts on December 10, 1922 the daughter of Frank Edward Nestle and Eleanor Dragon Nestle. Dorothy attended Amherst grammar schools and graduated from Amherst High School in 1940. In high school Dorothy enjoyed hiking and skiing in the Outing Club, that along with golf she actively pursued throughout her life. She graduated from the Massachusetts State College in Amherst, Mass in 1944 where she was a charter member of the Gamma Eta chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta.. Following graduation she enlisted in the women's branch of the United States Naval Reserve better known as WAVES because of her strong desire to travel. She was disappointed that most of her duty was in the Navy Yard in Boston Mass where she worked in mail delivery services. She retired from Waves in 1946 after achieving rank of MAM 3/c.



Dorothy was a reliable and loyal worker. Her first job was as a stenographer at Mt Holyoke College in South Hadley Mass. In order to have a job closer to home and family she accepted a position in 1956 at her alma mater that by that time was known as the University of Massachusetts (UMass) in Amherst Mass. She kept her position in the UMass library until her retirement at the age 60 in 1983.



Dorothy was a well-known resident of the Town of Amherst. She was member of Amherst Golf course, loved playing bridge and volunteered in the community as a neighborhood election official. Dorothy also volunteered at the Amherst Senior Center and the coffee shop at the Cooley Dickenson Hospital in Northampton Mass.



Dorothy loved travel. Her passports record numerous trips to Ireland, France, Switzerland, Italy and Barbados. She led a very active life and enjoyed the holidays with her numerous nieces and nephews. She was blessed with an independent spirit, a strong heart and a love of walking (especially when it became prudent not to drive a car). Amherst residents will remember her walking to downtown Amherst from her home on McClure Street on a regular basis even when she was well in her 90's.



Dorothy was predeceased by her sister Constance M Nestle Bashaw of Wallingford, Vermont, and her sister Shirley A. Nestle MacConnell of Amherst, Mass. She is survived by her sister Nancy E Nestle Bak of Chatham, Massachusetts, as well as nine nephews and nieces, 22 grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by all her friends and relatives as Popsy.



