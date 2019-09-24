Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Roberts. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Funeral service 11:00 AM First Congregational Church Ashfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dot" (Harrison) Roberts, 99, of 349 Haydenville Road, formerly of Ashfield, died Friday, September 20th, at her home.



She was born in Boston, January 22, 1920, the daughter of Thomas and Catherine (Beaton) Harrison. Dot married Gilbert "Gibby" Wesley Roberts in 1939. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage, until his death in 2000.



In addition to her beloved husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Gilbert Wesley Roberts, Jr, daughters, Marianne Craft and Judith Provost, and grandson, Wes Roberts.



Dot was a bookkeeper for the family business, Roberts Brothers Lumber Company and also owned and operated the In-Glen Dress Shop, both in Ashfield.



She was a member of the Ashfield Historical Society, the Horse Draw Association, and the First Congregational Church of Ashfield. She was active in the church and also served as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troop leader in her earlier years. In her free time, she enjoyed camping and traveling to visit family and friends.



She is survived by her son Russell A. (Judith) Roberts, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.



There are no calling hours. The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 am, at First Congregational Church in Ashfield. Burial will follow in Plain Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Ashfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 227, Ashfield, MA, 01330 or the First Congregational Church, Main Street, Ashfield, MA, 01330.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences to the family please visit.

