Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Wiesner Hertzfeld. View Sign

Dorothy Wiesner Hertzfeld, born Dorothy Mae Jones on August 29, 1929, died on March 24, 2019. While enjoying the spring day in Amherst with a dear friend, she passed from this life following a major stroke. She was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Kurt M. Hertzfeld.



Dorothy was a proud member and past President of two historic Amherst clubs, Amherst Woman's Club and Traveler's Club, and an active member of Grace Episcopal Church where a memorial service is in planning. Amherst was Dorothy's beloved home since 1983, when she was initially hired as assistant to the Amherst College Secretary of the Board of Trustees.



Dorothy began her work life in the offices of a Memphis law firm, after she graduated from the L.C. Humes High made famous by Elvis Presley, whom her family knew. Then on to Memphis' "Cotton Row," working for an association of cotton buyers and sellers. In her 1951 Ford Victoria, she relocated to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In 1955, Dorothy moved to New York City for new career challenges, landing at NBC headquarters, 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Her first assignment was handling the office of Arturo Toscanini, who had recently been Conductor of the NBC Symphony. Later she supported live broadcasts of "Wide Wide World" hosted by Dave Garroway. She became Secretary to NBC's Director of Public Affairs programming, and ultimately Assistant to NBC President Robert E. Kintner. She fondly recalled meeting many television personalities in those years, such as Milton Berle, Bob Hope, Sid Caesar, and Perry Como.



Dorothy married photographer and artist George Wiesner in 1958. They built a designer home in Slingerlands, New York, in 1967, while she earned a Bachelors degree and Teaching Certificate. George Wiesner died unexpectedly at age 55 in 1981. After relocating to Amherst, Dorothy married Kurt Hertzfeld on September 12, 1987, beginning the happiest years of her life. They traveled extensively and shared the wonders of life with their treasured family and friends. Dorothy served the College in different capacities, working first for John Callahan, later as assistant to the Secretary of the Board of Trustees under Gerry Mager, and finally as Secretary of the Board during her final year on staff.



Dorothy expressed her thanks to God and to the "flock of Angels" that followed her through her wonderful life. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Nicole Wiesner Mobley (Robert) of Norwalk, CT, and Hillary Wiesner of New York City. Also surviving is her brother John Paul Jones, Jr., of Sarasota, FL, and his family. Her parents, John Paul Jones, Sr., and Maymie Weaks Jones, her sister Frances Oliver, among other family formerly resident of Memphis, TN, predecease her. Dorothy was welcomed by the families of her husband Kurt, including Pat Hertzfeld, widow of Kurt M. Hertzfeld, Jr., Anne and Hank Drapalski, Susan and Norman Rice, and Elizabeth Hertzfeld, their children and grandchildren.



Memorial register at

Dorothy Wiesner Hertzfeld, born Dorothy Mae Jones on August 29, 1929, died on March 24, 2019. While enjoying the spring day in Amherst with a dear friend, she passed from this life following a major stroke. She was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Kurt M. Hertzfeld.Dorothy was a proud member and past President of two historic Amherst clubs, Amherst Woman's Club and Traveler's Club, and an active member of Grace Episcopal Church where a memorial service is in planning. Amherst was Dorothy's beloved home since 1983, when she was initially hired as assistant to the Amherst College Secretary of the Board of Trustees.Dorothy began her work life in the offices of a Memphis law firm, after she graduated from the L.C. Humes High made famous by Elvis Presley, whom her family knew. Then on to Memphis' "Cotton Row," working for an association of cotton buyers and sellers. In her 1951 Ford Victoria, she relocated to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In 1955, Dorothy moved to New York City for new career challenges, landing at NBC headquarters, 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Her first assignment was handling the office of Arturo Toscanini, who had recently been Conductor of the NBC Symphony. Later she supported live broadcasts of "Wide Wide World" hosted by Dave Garroway. She became Secretary to NBC's Director of Public Affairs programming, and ultimately Assistant to NBC President Robert E. Kintner. She fondly recalled meeting many television personalities in those years, such as Milton Berle, Bob Hope, Sid Caesar, and Perry Como.Dorothy married photographer and artist George Wiesner in 1958. They built a designer home in Slingerlands, New York, in 1967, while she earned a Bachelors degree and Teaching Certificate. George Wiesner died unexpectedly at age 55 in 1981. After relocating to Amherst, Dorothy married Kurt Hertzfeld on September 12, 1987, beginning the happiest years of her life. They traveled extensively and shared the wonders of life with their treasured family and friends. Dorothy served the College in different capacities, working first for John Callahan, later as assistant to the Secretary of the Board of Trustees under Gerry Mager, and finally as Secretary of the Board during her final year on staff.Dorothy expressed her thanks to God and to the "flock of Angels" that followed her through her wonderful life. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Nicole Wiesner Mobley (Robert) of Norwalk, CT, and Hillary Wiesner of New York City. Also surviving is her brother John Paul Jones, Jr., of Sarasota, FL, and his family. Her parents, John Paul Jones, Sr., and Maymie Weaks Jones, her sister Frances Oliver, among other family formerly resident of Memphis, TN, predecease her. Dorothy was welcomed by the families of her husband Kurt, including Pat Hertzfeld, widow of Kurt M. Hertzfeld, Jr., Anne and Hank Drapalski, Susan and Norman Rice, and Elizabeth Hertzfeld, their children and grandchildren.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Funeral Home Douglass Funeral Home

87 North Pleasant Street

Amherst , MA 01002

(413) 253-3407 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close