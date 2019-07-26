Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Zucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Zucker, 96, of Northampton, Massachusetts, died July 26, 2019, in Northampton, Mass.



Dorothy was born on Dec. 12, 1922, in the Bronx, New York, the daughter of the late Aaron and Netty Aizer Grauer.



In 1946, Dorothy married the love of her life, Jacob L. "Jack" Zucker, who died in 1974.



Dorothy and Jack were active in the anti-war movement during the 1960s and 70s -- even drawing the attention of FBI agents who, according to family lore, tapped their phone. She served as chapter leader for the Long Island branch of Women Strike for Peace. She, her husband, and often their children attended multiple anti-war rallies and marches in New York, on Long Island and in Washington, D.C.



As a newlywed, Dorothy and Jack moved to Valley Stream, New York, where she raised her children and was active in Women Strike for Peace and other progressive organizations.



Dorothy is warmly remembered by many for her Romanian pot le gel, for delicious fruit pies and for her often imitated, but never-duplicated, cheese cake.



Shortly after Jack's death, Dorothy moved first to New York City and then to Otter Creek, Maine, where she planted new roots near her beloved Acadia National Park.



Widowed at an early age, Dorothy became a world traveler. Her adventures included a bicycle trip to the Netherlands, a tour of Russia and firewalking.



In Otter Creek, she became a familiar figure on the many trails of Acadia National Park, often hiking with her dogs for hours and then hitchhiking home in the early evening from wherever she'd wound up - frequently miles from home. On those long walks, she enjoyed the company of her loyal golden retriever-mix Pooh and, after Pooh's death, Sophie, a golden retriever.



Until about her 80th birthday, Dorothy hauled firewood and pulled mostly organic groceries on a sled up the long, unpaved driveway leading to her home. She took great pleasure in turning those vegetables into delicious meals -- ratatouille was always a favorite.



A visit to Dorothy's home in Maine was never complete without a hike up Gorham Mountain and, weather permitting, a dip -- often a skinny dip -- in The Bowl at the top.



In her mid-80s, Dorothy moved to the Treehouse community in Easthampton, Mass., where she met a new set of lifelong friends. She also became a beloved member of Havarah Ruach, an eclectic community of free-spirited Jews in the Pioneer Valley.



She is survived by three sons, Mark of Southfield, Michigan; Cliff and his wife Susie of Altamont, New York; and Rob and his partner Teresa Weybrew of Holyoke, Massachusetts; and by a daughter, Diane Pineiro-Zucker and her wife Debbie of Woodstock, New York.



Dorothy is also survived by her five grandchildren, Sophia Zucker and her wife Laura Hilberg of Northampton, Massachusetts; Jacob Zucker of Lafayette, Indiana; Zachary Zucker of Greenfield, Massachusetts; Ben Zucker and his wife Emma of New York City; and Elijah Pineiro-Zucker of Woodstock, New York; by her sister Vivian Sheftman; and by many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Agette and Arthur Seron of Beverly Hills, California; by her brother-in-law Elliot Sheftman of Long Island, New York; by her brother- and sister-in-law Joseph and Rhoda Zucker of Brooklyn, New York: and by her daughter-in-law Andrea Zucker.



A gathering of family and friends is planned for 2pm Sunday, July 28, at the home of Rob and Teresa, 22 Bemis Rd, Holyoke MA. It will be followed by a service at 4pm.



A hand-written note found on Dorothy's dining room table after her death included the following advice: "Please seek love, laughter and movement, it's so good for you. ...Be kind to one another. ... Love to you all."



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union at

