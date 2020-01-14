Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas A. Williams. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon St. Florence , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas A. Williams of Northampton, MA passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 51 years of Elaine (Wiernasz) Williams.



He was born in Northampton on September 22, 1943 to the late Herman and Margaret (Whalen) Williams. He attended St. Michael's High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball. His career included many years in retail where he worked his way up to store manager of Caldor. He co-owned and operated a small grocery store "Brown's Market" with his brother Ted. He finished out his career working along side his longtime best friend Richard "Sully" Sullivan for the city of Northampton. Where he helped maintain and preserve the buildings of the city and made many friends along the way.



Doug loved sports! Especially fishing with his grand kids and golfing with his wife and friends. He even got a hole-in-one during an annual family and friends golf tournament! He was always ready and eager to play cards. Whether it was the pitch league at the Northampton Country Club, the weekly card game with his good friends, or just a quick game at the kitchen table. He was also fortunate enough to explore some exciting destinations such as Alaska, Ireland, and Holyoke!



Doug is survived by his wife Elaine, his daughter Heather Williams and her husband Andrew Cohan, of Maynard MA, sons Scott Williams and wife Kimberly of Dummerston, VT and Adam Williams and wife Krista of Melrose, MA. His grandchildren Isabel, Henry, Avery, Kelsey, Calvin and one more on the way. His sisters Marion Joly of Florida, Margaret Powers and her husband John Sheehan of Easthampton and his brother Theodore "Ted" and wife Deborah Williams of Greenville, NC. And many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful in-laws.



Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 17, from 4-7pm at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. Northampton. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 18th at 10am in Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon St. Florence. (Please meet directly at church)



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pascommuck Conservation Trust, Easthampton, MA.



