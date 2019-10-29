Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas E. Sudnick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas E. Sudnick passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 after a long and hard fought battle with cancer.



Douglas was born in Northampton, MA to Anthony and Frances Sudnick. Douglas married Christine (Lussier) Ovitt and raised four children, Valerie Anthony, Douglas, and Erik. Douglas was divorced but later married Judith (Maurer) Sudnick. Douglas leaves behind his daughters-in-law, Renee and Jaime and his three grandsons, Mathew, Samuel, and Mason.



Douglas graduated from Hampshire Regional High School in Westhampton, MA. He enlisted in the US Army, serving at Fort Hood, TX. After separating from the Army, he worked nights at National Felt while attending Westfield State, studying to become a teacher. Doug also joined the Barnes Air National Guard. Doug graduated in 1983 and taught for a year at Cathedral High School. He then was hired as a systems analyst at Mass Mutual in Springfield MA. Douglas retired from Mass Mutual to move to a full time position in the Air Reserve at Westover Air Force Base. He retired from the military service and moved to St. George, Utah.



Douglas was an extremely social, friendly and fun loving person. Douglas enjoyed athletics, participating in many teams in his time and also spent the majority of his children's formative years coaching local teams. Doug was always the catalyst of family activities whether it be sports, board games, or numerous other activities which he inspired with his passion and creativity.



Douglas E Sudnick will be honored with an 11 AM service on Saturday, November 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2 Clark St. Easthampton, MA. After the church service there will be a gathering for internment at St Brigid's Cemetery at 91 Everett St. in Easthampton MA. Following the internment, the family invites all to come and celebrate the life of Douglas E. Sudnick by sharing his stories and jokes at the church hall of Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton MA,

