Douglas R. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Johnson, 78, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home in Tucson, AZ, two months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 19, 1942, New Britain CT, to Ralph Johnson & Doris (Bergman) Johnson. In 1954, the family moved to Framingham MA where he grew up.

Doug graduated from AIC and received a Master's Degree in Psychology from Springfield College. In his 20s, he taught at Northampton Junior College and Greenfield Community College, and in the summers, worked as a Life Guard at the DAR State Park in Goshen MA, where he was affectionately known to colleagues and visitors as "the Old Guard". Later, he worked as a counselor at Riverside Industries and went on to become an Administrator at Belchertown State Hospital before it closed.

Doug was a longtime Amherst resident. He was an avid reader and active hiker. climbing Mt. Katahdin and the White Mountains, solo or with his brother-in-law, John Tyler. With his family, he hiked in Quabbin, went up Mt. Toby, and trekked across many other trails in the area. He moved to Tucson AZ in the mid-90s, where he worked at Canyon Ranch.

He leaves three sons: Gabriel Johnson (Kyoto), Nathaniel Shippey (Amherst), Nicholas Tyler (NYC), his brother Dick Johnson and family (Maine), his former wife Susan Tyler (Amherst), and his partner Jennifer McIntyre (Tucson).

Due to the pandemic, there will be no services. A private celebration of his life will take place when his family reunites in 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to: Craig's Doors Shelter, 434 North Pleasant Street, Amherst 01002; or to the North Amherst Library Development: Book Fund, Jones Library, 43 Amity Street, Amherst MA 01002.

Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA 01002
(413) 253-3407
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved