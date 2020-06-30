Douglas Johnson, 78, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home in Tucson, AZ, two months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 19, 1942, New Britain CT, to Ralph Johnson & Doris (Bergman) Johnson. In 1954, the family moved to Framingham MA where he grew up.
Doug graduated from AIC and received a Master's Degree in Psychology from Springfield College. In his 20s, he taught at Northampton Junior College and Greenfield Community College, and in the summers, worked as a Life Guard at the DAR State Park in Goshen MA, where he was affectionately known to colleagues and visitors as "the Old Guard". Later, he worked as a counselor at Riverside Industries and went on to become an Administrator at Belchertown State Hospital before it closed.
Doug was a longtime Amherst resident. He was an avid reader and active hiker. climbing Mt. Katahdin and the White Mountains, solo or with his brother-in-law, John Tyler. With his family, he hiked in Quabbin, went up Mt. Toby, and trekked across many other trails in the area. He moved to Tucson AZ in the mid-90s, where he worked at Canyon Ranch.
He leaves three sons: Gabriel Johnson (Kyoto), Nathaniel Shippey (Amherst), Nicholas Tyler (NYC), his brother Dick Johnson and family (Maine), his former wife Susan Tyler (Amherst), and his partner Jennifer McIntyre (Tucson).
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services. A private celebration of his life will take place when his family reunites in 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to: Craig's Doors Shelter, 434 North Pleasant Street, Amherst 01002; or to the North Amherst Library Development: Book Fund, Jones Library, 43 Amity Street, Amherst MA 01002.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.