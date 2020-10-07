1/
Duane Francis Freeman
Duane Francis Freeman, 63 of Henderson, NV passed on to his next life on October 4 after a short illness. He grew up in Leverett and graduated Class of 75 from Amherst High School. He is survived by his mother Eleanor "LaValle" Peterson and step-father David, father Thomas Freeman and wife MaryLou, sister-Cathy Leonard and husband Gregg, sister- Tammy Lyons and husband James, several nieces and nephews and their families, as well as his best friend Yvonne Hassell and her family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
