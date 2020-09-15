Dwight "Tom" Touchette passed away in his sleep on August 22, 2020. Tom was born October 25, 1945 in Burlington Vt, son of the late Leon Aldridge Touchette and Audrey Mary Ward. He left home at the age of seventeen to enlist in the Army. Using his skills to help people was something that he would continue to do throughout his life. He was a man of many talents and trades. Whatever he set out to do, whether it was working in the medical field, running his own cafe, managing businesses, fixing cars or restoring antique furniture, he was determined to do it well.
Tom eventually settled in Hadley, Ma. where he lived for over three decades. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners and was devoted to charity. Tom enjoyed cooking for loved ones, riding his motorcycle, playing bingo and playing on his Tuesday night pool league out of the Ivory Billiards in Holyoke. Tom was a man who believed in miracles and he made it his mission to bring light and joy to his community, friends and family.
Tom is survived by his wife Leslie Iredell, his son Robert Thomas (Linda), Grandchildren Zachary and Zoey, Also Rob's mother Mary. His Mother-in- Law Barbara Iredell, Sisters-in-Law Lynn Friel (Tom), Leigh Doody (Rob), Sheilah Campbell (Joyce) and Brother in Law Gary Iredell. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews Including Cindy Mercier, Sandy Bombard (Bill), Lisa Simmons(Michael), Frank Cordonnier (Bill), Tommy Touchette (Deb), and Tami Touchette. He was predeceased by all his siblings including his favorite and best friend Nancylee Cordonnier.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to gofundme.com/tom-touchette
to help with medical bills and funeral home expenses.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044