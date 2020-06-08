E. Muriel (Landry) Holich, 95, of Whately, MA passed away on June 3, 2020. Born in Northampton, MA, she was the daughter of Edward Landry and Edith (Kenney) Landry.
She was locally educated and employed by Fuller Brush Company for over 40 years.
Her husband of 60 years, George Holich pre-deceased her in 2009.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours and the funeral will be private.
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 8, 2020.