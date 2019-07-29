Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earle H. Streeter. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Cummington Village Church on Main Street Send Flowers Obituary

Earle H. Streeter, Jr. aged 92, died July 20, 2019, leaving his wife of 66 years, Mary Esther (Stiles), and their four children, Philip (Eileen) of Fairbanks, AK, Paul, Sandra and Nancy (Kenneth) Howes all of Cummington, three grandchildren, Kimberly and Caroline of Fairbanks, AK, and Troy Howes (Emily Michalenko) of Savoy, and two great grandchildren, Mary Jane and Evelyn of Fairbanks, AK. He also leaves a sister, Wilma. He was predeceased by his siblings Janice, Robert, William and Almond.



Earle was born in Cummington at the family homestead and died in his home next door to his birthplace. After graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1945, he completed his toolmaker's apprenticeship at May Engineering Company. He retired from a 35 year engineering management career with Beloit Corporation in Dalton. Earle was a Merchant Marine and U.S. Air Force veteran, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, IL.



In early years he served on the Cummington Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed participating in musters. He served on the Cummington Planning Board for many years. He was a 32nd degree Mason since 1951. Earle attended the Cummington Fair nearly every year.



Earle enjoyed birthdays, anniversaries, picnics and vacations with family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 2 p.m. at the Cummington Village Church on Main Street.



Donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061-9935.





Earle H. Streeter, Jr. aged 92, died July 20, 2019, leaving his wife of 66 years, Mary Esther (Stiles), and their four children, Philip (Eileen) of Fairbanks, AK, Paul, Sandra and Nancy (Kenneth) Howes all of Cummington, three grandchildren, Kimberly and Caroline of Fairbanks, AK, and Troy Howes (Emily Michalenko) of Savoy, and two great grandchildren, Mary Jane and Evelyn of Fairbanks, AK. He also leaves a sister, Wilma. He was predeceased by his siblings Janice, Robert, William and Almond.Earle was born in Cummington at the family homestead and died in his home next door to his birthplace. After graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1945, he completed his toolmaker's apprenticeship at May Engineering Company. He retired from a 35 year engineering management career with Beloit Corporation in Dalton. Earle was a Merchant Marine and U.S. Air Force veteran, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, IL.In early years he served on the Cummington Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed participating in musters. He served on the Cummington Planning Board for many years. He was a 32nd degree Mason since 1951. Earle attended the Cummington Fair nearly every year.Earle enjoyed birthdays, anniversaries, picnics and vacations with family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 2 p.m. at the Cummington Village Church on Main Street.Donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061-9935. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close