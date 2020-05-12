Edgar R. Perrea died on May 8, 2020 at Care One Northampton at the age of 91.Edgar was born in Easthampton, MA on January 29, 1929 to the late William and Mary Louise (Carrier) Perrea. He attended local schools, then served honorably in the Army Air Force in the years after World War II. He would go on to continue his education at Elliot School of Broadcasting in Springfield, the School of St. Philip Neri in Haverhill (Class of 1950) and St. Jerome Seminary in Toronto.Edgar studied voice with the renowned vocal coach, author and composer Dr. Alexis Maltzeff of Hartford, CT, who had been a tenor with the Moscow Opera, sung with Chaliapin, and knew Tchaikovsky and Sibelius. Edgar won the Springfield Young Symphony scholarship for voice in 1952, and later auditioned for the Metropolitan Opera in 1959 and the New York City Opera in 1962. He was a tenor soloist for twenty years at Perpetual Help Church in Holyoke and for other numerous organizations and benefits. He was a machine operator for Stanhome of Easthampton, a career from which he retired in 1988 after twenty-five years of service.In retirement, Edgar was a eucharistic minister and lector at St. Catherine's Church in Leeds, a member and President of C.C.D. Board for three years, a member of the parish council, and the St. Pius X recipient in 1996. He was the choir director, served as an acolyte for funeral masses and for nursing home ministry, and assistant for Novena Communion Services for the St. Jude and Immaculate Mary Medal Novenas. Edgar was also an amateur painter and avid world traveler.Edgar is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Edgar was preceded in death by his brother Henry D. Perrea and his sisters Esther Maynard, Rita Handfield, Theresa Thomas and Leona Thomas.Services for Edgar will be private and held at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.